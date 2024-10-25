Curious about Equinix (EQIX) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Equinix (EQIX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $8.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Equinix metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Non-recurring revenues' to come in at $128.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Recurring revenues' will reach $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure' to reach $120.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Recurring revenues- Colocation' at $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' should come in at $744.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' of $981.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific' should arrive at $476.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Americas- Non-recurring' stands at $48.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' will likely reach 128,092. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 136,200 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' reaching 80,442. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80,400.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EMEA - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet)' will reach $2,162.90. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,976 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Asia - Pacific - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet)' will reach $2,195.76. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,118.



Equinix shares have witnessed a change of +1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EQIX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

