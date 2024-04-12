Curious about Equifax (EFX) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equifax (EFX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.4 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equifax metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' should come in at $459.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions' will reach $612.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total International' should arrive at $325.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Reporting Solutions' will reach $34.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' will reach $49.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' reaching $474.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' will likely reach $376.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' of $137.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' at $85.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Latin America' stands at $91.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +64.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Europe' to come in at $82.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- Canada' to reach $65.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Equifax shares have witnessed a change of -2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EFX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

