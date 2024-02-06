Curious about Envista (NVST) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Envista (NVST) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 36.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $632.7 million, declining 4.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Envista metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Equipment & Consumables' at $235.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies' of $391.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Sales- North America' stands at $337.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Sales- Western Europe' to reach $142.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Sales- Other developed markets' should come in at $31.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- North America' will likely reach $176.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Other developed markets' will reach $22.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- North America' will reach $161.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Western Europe' to come in at $35.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Other developed markets' will reach $9.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Western Europe' should arrive at $107.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit (Loss)- Equipment & Consumables' reaching $54.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



