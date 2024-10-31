Curious about Emerson Electric (EMR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric (EMR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14%. Revenues are expected to be $4.58 billion, up 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Emerson Electric metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Software and Control - AspenTech' should arrive at $256.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices' reaching $3.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software' stands at $761.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical' to reach $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation' should come in at $637.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity' at $344.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Software And Control' to come in at $1.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +43.8% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Emerson Electric here>>>



Shares of Emerson Electric have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EMR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.