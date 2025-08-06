Curious about Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, reflecting a decline of 33.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Elanco Animal Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Pet Health' will reach $601.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing' to come in at $10.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Farm Animal' should arrive at $573.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Elanco Animal Health shares have witnessed a change of -3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ELAN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

