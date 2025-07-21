Curious about Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences (EW) will report quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.49 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Edwards Lifesciences metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies' stands at $129.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +56.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Product Group- Surgical Structural Heart' should arrive at $259.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement' should come in at $1.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Europe' will likely reach $353.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Outside of the United States' to come in at $621.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- United States' to reach $865.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Japan' reaching $105.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Rest of World' will reach $163.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences shares have witnessed a change of +3.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

