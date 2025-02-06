Curious about Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ecolab (ECL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.97 billion, increasing 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ecolab metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed Currency rates)' will likely reach $322.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates)' will reach $2.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates)' of $1.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates)' at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Global Pest Elimination (Public Currency rates)' should arrive at $296.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Global Industrial (Fixed Currency rates)' should come in at $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Global Healthcare & Life Sciences (Public Currency rates)' will reach $312.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates)' stands at $360.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $319.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates)' will reach $303.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $237.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates)' reaching $300.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $238.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency rates)' to come in at $28.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Global Healthcare & Life Sciences (Public Currency rates)' to reach $30.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.80 million.



Over the past month, shares of Ecolab have returned +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, ECL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

