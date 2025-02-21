Curious about eBay (EBAY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that eBay (EBAY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.58 billion, increasing 0.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some eBay metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' at $19.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.59 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Active Buyers' to reach 133.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 132 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross merchandise volume - International' reaching $9.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross merchandise volume - US' should come in at $9.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.89 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for eBay here>>>



Shares of eBay have experienced a change of +7.3% in the past month compared to the +2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.