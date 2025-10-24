Curious about eBay (EBAY) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that eBay (EBAY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.74 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific eBay metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Merchandise Volume - Total' should arrive at $19.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.31 billion.

Analysts expect 'Active Buyers' to come in at 134.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 133.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Merchandise Volume - International' of $9.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Merchandise Volume - U.S.' reaching $9.37 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.74 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Take rate' will reach 14.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of eBay have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Currently, EBAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

