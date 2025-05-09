Curious about Dynatrace (DT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace (DT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $434.56 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dynatrace metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should come in at $21.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscriptions' to reach $412.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total' reaching $1.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.50 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Services' will reach $3.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Subscriptions' of $361.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $309.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dynatrace here>>>



Shares of Dynatrace have experienced a change of +11.9% in the past month compared to the +13.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.