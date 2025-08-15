Curious about Dycom Industries (DY) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dycom Industries (DY) will report quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.4 billion, exhibiting an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dycom Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue By Customer- Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)' will reach $128.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue By Customer- AT&T Inc' should arrive at $289.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.6%.

Analysts expect 'Backlog' to come in at $8.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.83 billion.

Dycom Industries shares have witnessed a change of +4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.