Curious about Duolingo (DUOL) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 92.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $205.27 million, exhibiting an increase of 36% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Duolingo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other (including Advertising, DET and others)' will likely reach $35.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +45.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $169.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total bookings' to come in at $62.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $191.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Daily active users (DAUs)' to reach 41.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26.9 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' will reach 110.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' stands at 9.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.6 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription bookings' should arrive at $208.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $157.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Duolingo have experienced a change of +17.3% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DUOL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

