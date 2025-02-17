Curious about Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $656.29 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dun & Bradstreet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sales & Marketing' will reach $283.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Finance & Risk' of $373.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- North America' will likely reach $474.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- North America- Finance & Risk' to come in at $249.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International' will reach $181.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International- Finance & Risk' will reach $123.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International- Sales & Marketing' reaching $58.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- North America- Sales & Marketing' stands at $225.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' should arrive at $58.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' should come in at $235.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $223.70 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Dun & Bradstreet shares have recorded returns of -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DNB will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

