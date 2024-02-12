Curious about Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $623.21 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dun & Bradstreet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Sales & Marketing' will reach $267.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Finance & Risk' stands at $356.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- North America' will likely reach $453.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- North America- Finance & Risk' at $243.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- North America- Sales & Marketing' to reach $209.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International- Finance & Risk' will reach $113.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International- Sales & Marketing' should arrive at $56.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International' will reach $171.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' reaching $54.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' should come in at $227.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $214.90 million.



Shares of Dun & Bradstreet have experienced a change of -4.2% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DNB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

