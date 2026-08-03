Curious about DraftKings (DKNG) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that DraftKings (DKNG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 42.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.5 billion, declining 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some DraftKings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sportsbook' will reach $903.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $90.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- iGaming' of $446.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Revenue per MUP (ARPMUP)' reaching $149.78 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $151.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Monthly Unique Payers (MUPs)' to come in at 3.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of DraftKings have demonstrated returns of -9.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DKNG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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