Curious about Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza (DPZ) will report quarterly earnings of $3.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.14 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Domino's Pizza metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' should arrive at $129.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' will reach $85.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Supply chain' stands at $692.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' will likely reach $78.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' to reach 7,093 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,930 .

Analysts predict that the 'Store counts - Total' will reach 21,734 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,002 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store counts - International Stores' of 14,641 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,072 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' at 6,834 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,639 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' will reach 259 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 291 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store counts - Opened - International Stores' reaching 201 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 184 .

Analysts expect 'Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores' to come in at 4.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same store sales growth - U.S. stores' should come in at 4.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Domino's Pizza have returned -8.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, DPZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

