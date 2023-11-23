Curious about Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree (DLTR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.8%. Revenues are expected to be $7.4 billion, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dollar Tree metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Dollar Tree' will reach $4.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Family Dollar' of $3.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales' reaching $7.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Other revenue' to come in at $4.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales' stands at 5.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales' to reach 4.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Enterprise - Same-Store Sales' should come in at 5.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage' will reach 71.70 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70.3 Msq ft.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' will reach 8,264. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,114.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Family Dollar - Ending stores' should arrive at 8,381. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,179 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage' will likely reach 63.36 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.1 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total - Number of stores' at 16,644. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16,293.



Shares of Dollar Tree have experienced a change of +6.7% in the past month compared to the +8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

