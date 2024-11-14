Curious about Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $305.82 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dolby Laboratories metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Products and services' of $25.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Licensing' to reach $280.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Margin- Licensing' will reach $265.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $250.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross margin- Products and services' should come in at $3.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.36 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dolby Laboratories here>>>



Shares of Dolby Laboratories have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DLB is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

