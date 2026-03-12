Curious about DocuSign (DOCU) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign (DOCU) to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $828.2 million, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain DocuSign metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional services and other' to come in at $16.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $810.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP billings' at $997.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $923.21 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Customers' reaching 1.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Enterprise & Commercial Customers' will reach 280.44 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 260.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' should come in at $670.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $637.08 million.

Shares of DocuSign have demonstrated returns of +8.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOCU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

