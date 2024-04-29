Curious about Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust (DLR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.36 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Digital Realty Trust metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rental revenues' will likely reach $886.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' at $312.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' stands at $45.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' will reach $110.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fee Income' should arrive at $10.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Tenant reimbursements' to reach $354.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $410.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $421.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Digital Realty Trust shares have recorded returns of -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

