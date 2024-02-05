Curious about DexCom (DXCM) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from DexCom (DXCM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating an increase of 26.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing an increase of 26.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific DexCom metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $101.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sensor and other' will reach $900.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- United States' stands at $737.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International' reaching $269.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for DexCom here>>>



Shares of DexCom have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DXCM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.