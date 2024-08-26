Curious about Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dell Technologies (DELL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $24.29 billion, increasing 5.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' stands at $12.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' will reach $10.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Other businesses' at $869.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -43.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' of $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' should come in at $4.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' will reach $10.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' to reach $6.70 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +56.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Client Solutions Group' will likely reach $791.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $969 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group' to come in at $1.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Dell Technologies shares have recorded returns of -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DELL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

