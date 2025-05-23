Curious about Dell Technologies (DELL) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dell Technologies (DELL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 34.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $23.1 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' to reach $12.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' will reach $10.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Other businesses' should come in at $497.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -52.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' will likely reach $1.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' reaching $3.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' will reach $10.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' to come in at $6.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Client Solutions Group' of $685.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $732 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $736 million.



Over the past month, Dell Technologies shares have recorded returns of +18.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change.

