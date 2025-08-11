Curious about Deere (DE) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Deere (DE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.62 per share, reflecting a decline of 26.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.26 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.9%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Deere metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' will reach $10.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' should arrive at $3.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' will reach $7.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' reaching $2.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' stands at $4.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of -16% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' will reach $10.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' to reach $274.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' will likely reach $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total' to come in at $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income' should come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income' of $129.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Finance and interest income' at $134.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.1% year over year.

Shares of Deere have experienced a change of -0.4% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

