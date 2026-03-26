Curious about Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dave & Buster's (PLAY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 44.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $556.51 million, increasing 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dave & Buster's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Entertainment revenues' to come in at $344.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Food and beverage revenues' to reach $211.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Stores Count - End of Period' will reach 243 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 232 .

Over the past month, shares of Dave & Buster's have returned -19.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5% change. Currently, PLAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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