Curious about Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants (DRI) to post quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. Revenues are expected to be $3.04 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Darden Restaurants metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Olive Garden' of $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Other Business' reaching $566.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Fine Dining' should arrive at $378.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +60.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' at $733.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change' stands at 2.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change' should come in at 2.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' will likely reach 917. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 893 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change' to come in at 1.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' will reach 570. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 554.

Analysts predict that the 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' will reach 2,029. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,890 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Same-restaurant sales - Other Business - YoY change' to reach -0.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Same-restaurant sales - Fine Dining - YoY change' will reach -0.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Darden Restaurants here>>>



Shares of Darden Restaurants have experienced a change of +5.9% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.