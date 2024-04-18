Curious about Danaher (DHR) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher (DHR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 27.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.64 billion, exhibiting a decline of 21.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Danaher metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Total sales- Diagnostics' will reach $2.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total sales- Life Sciences' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Growth - Organic sales (Core)' of -6.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Life Sciences' stands at $289.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $321 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' will likely reach $652.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $677 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Danaher here>>>



Shares of Danaher have demonstrated returns of -4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

