Curious about CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk (CYBR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 193.8%. Revenues are expected to be $209.65 million, up 23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CyberArk metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Maintenance and professional services' at $65.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Perpetual license' of $5.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -65.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subcription' should come in at $139.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +57.6%.



Shares of CyberArk have demonstrated returns of +12.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CYBR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

