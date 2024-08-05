Curious about CyberArk (CYBR) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberArk (CYBR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1266.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $219.26 million, exhibiting an increase of 24.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CyberArk metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Maintenance and professional services' should arrive at $60.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Perpetual license' stands at $3.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -39.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription' to reach $155.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +46.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will reach $862.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $653 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will reach $188.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $201 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will likely reach $678.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $451 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for CyberArk here>>>



Shares of CyberArk have demonstrated returns of -9.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CYBR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

