Curious about CVS Health (CVS) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVS Health (CVS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 29%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $92.87 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CVS Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment' will reach $30.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Health Services segment' will reach $42.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits' will reach $32.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Other' to reach $550.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Medical benefit ratio (MBR)' to come in at 91.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.7% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical membership - Total' will likely reach 27.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.69 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical membership - Insured - Medicare Supplement' at $1.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.35 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical membership - ASC - Commercial' of 14.1 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.08 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical membership - Insured - Commercial' stands at 4.7 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pharmacy claims processed' should come in at 480.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 579.6 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical membership - Commercial - Total' reaching 18.8 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.27 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone)' should arrive at 4.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.09 million.



