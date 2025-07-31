Curious about Cummins (CMI) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins (CMI) to post quarterly earnings of $4.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. Revenues are expected to be $8.47 billion, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cummins metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Power System' will likely reach $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Engine' reaching $2.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Components' stands at $2.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Distribution' at $2.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Accelera' will reach $111.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Engine- Off-highway' should arrive at $432.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty truck and bus' will reach $983.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty truck' of $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty automotive' will reach $444.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Components- Emission solutions' to reach $883.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Distribution segment sales by product- Service' to come in at $460.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Distribution segment sales by product- Engines' should come in at $385.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Cummins have demonstrated returns of +9.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

