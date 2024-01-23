Curious about Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, reflecting a decline of 30.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $498.09 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cullen/Frost metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will likely reach 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance' stands at $45.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.87 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $103.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $105.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $395.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $423.89 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other charges, commissions and fees' should come in at $12.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.53 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Insurance commissions and fees' reaching $12.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.67 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Trust and investment management fees' to come in at $38.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $371.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $398.46 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $23.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.32 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other non-interest (loss) income' will reach $11.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.98 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Interchange and card transaction fees' at $4.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Cullen/Frost have demonstrated returns of -1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

