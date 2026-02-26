Curious about CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.3 billion, exhibiting an increase of 22.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CrowdStrike metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Professional services' at $64.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' will reach $5185262.00 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4241838.00 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' should come in at $8.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' will likely reach $992.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $809.16 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' will reach $23.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.88 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'GAAP professional services gross profit' will reach $17.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.87 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'GAAP subscription gross profit' reaching $965.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $778.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of CrowdStrike have returned -22.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

