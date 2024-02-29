Curious about CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 74.5%. Revenues are expected to be $839.08 million, up 31.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CrowdStrike metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription' to come in at $788.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services' should arrive at $49.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' to reach $3,399,271.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,560,000.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' will reach $629.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $462.54 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' stands at $22.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.02 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'GAAP professional services gross profit' should come in at $16.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.93 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'GAAP subscription gross profit' will likely reach $614.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $448.84 million.



Shares of CrowdStrike have demonstrated returns of +9.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRWD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

