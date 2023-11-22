Curious about CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 85% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $777.1 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CrowdStrike metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription' to come in at $733.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional services' will reach $42.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' should arrive at $3,143,215.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,340,000.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' stands at $581.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $424.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' of $18.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.60 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'GAAP professional services gross profit' reaching $15.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.51 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'GAAP subscription gross profit' at $566.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $413.15 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of CrowdStrike have demonstrated returns of +14.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRWD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

