Curious about Cross Country (CCRN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 75.2%. Revenues are expected to be $402.44 million, down 35.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cross Country metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Physician staffing' should arrive at $43.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing' will reach $358.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -39.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsp' at 9,523. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12,447 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - Average revenue per FTE per day' stands at $409.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $510.



Over the past month, shares of Cross Country have returned -20.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, CCRN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

