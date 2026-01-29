Curious about Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, indicating a decline of 34.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.23 billion, representing an increase of 6.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection' should arrive at $2.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Seed' to reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds' of $89.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides' reaching $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides' will reach $557.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides' at $357.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Other' should come in at $213.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Seed- Soybean' to come in at $155.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Seed- Corn' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Seed- Other' stands at $138.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating EBITDA- Seed' will reach $106.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $93.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' will likely reach $430.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $461.00 million.

