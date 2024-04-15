Curious about Comerica (CMA) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating a decline of 52.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $807.57 million, representing a decrease of 18.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Comerica metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin' stands at 2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' at $74.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.38 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 72.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $180.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $221 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 capital ratio' reaching 11.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total capital ratio' to come in at 13.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $181.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $221 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income' of $533.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $708 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $276.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $282 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $44.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial lending fees' should arrive at $16.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fiduciary income' will reach $56.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Comerica shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

