Curious about Coinbase Global (COIN) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 493.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, up 55.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 27.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Coinbase Global metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' stands at $436.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' to come in at $713.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +90.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other revenue' of $48.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net' should come in at $55.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +148.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Consumer, net' will likely reach $718.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +103.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services' will reach $49.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +66.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain' will reach $121.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +65.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Trading Volume - Consumer' will reach $46.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trading Volume' at $268.25 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $145 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Trading Volume - Institutional' should arrive at $222.16 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $124 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Monthly Transacting Users' to reach 7.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets on Platform' reaching $284.84 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $130 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coinbase Global here>>>



Shares of Coinbase Global have experienced a change of -10.9% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), COIN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.