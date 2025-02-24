Curious about Cogent (CCOI) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cogent Communications (CCOI) will announce quarterly loss of $1.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 668.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $257.13 million, declining 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cogent metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Corporate Revenue' should arrive at $118.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net-Centric Revenue' will likely reach $91.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue' to come in at $4.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -51.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue' should come in at $135.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue' stands at $110.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -10% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customer Connections - Off-net' at 34,171. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36,895 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Customer Connections - Non-Core' will reach 5,022. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11,975.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customer Connections - On-net' will reach 88,212. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88,733 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customer Connections - Total' reaching 127,757. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 137,603 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total On-Net buildings' to reach 3,452. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,277 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Adds - Total On-Net Buildings' of 28. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cogent here>>>



Shares of Cogent have experienced a change of +5.6% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CCOI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.