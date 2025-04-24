Curious about Coca-Cola (KO) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Coca-Cola (KO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $11.12 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Coca-Cola metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Operating Revenue- North America' stands at $4.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America' of $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments' to reach $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' should come in at $2.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate' reaching $26.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' at $1.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.06 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' will likely reach $881.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $930 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' to come in at $632.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $622 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.21 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' will reach $139.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $154 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coca-Cola here>>>



Shares of Coca-Cola have experienced a change of +4.7% in the past month compared to the -5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.