Curious about CNH (CNH) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (CNH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 33.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.78 billion, exhibiting a decline of 20.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CNH metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture' to reach $3.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -24.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction' reaching $721.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net Sales' will reach $4.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of -23.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Finance, interest and other income' of $684.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Agriculture Sales- North America' at $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -25% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Agriculture Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $957.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Agriculture Sales- South America' to come in at $534.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -35.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Construction Sales- Asia Pacific' will reach $46.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Construction Sales- North America' will reach $416.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Construction Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $148.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Construction Sales- South America' stands at $117.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Agriculture Sales- Asia Pacific' should come in at $479.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, CNH shares have recorded returns of +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CNH will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

