Curious about CNA Financial (CNA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CNA Financial (CNA) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.95 billion, increasing 7.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CNA Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-insurance warranty revenue' should come in at $439.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Earned Premiums' to reach $2.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other Revenues' will reach $6.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income' reaching $574.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined ratio-Total Property & Casualty' will reach 94.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 93.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio-Total Property & Casualty' stands at 31.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loss & LAE ratio- Total Property & Casualty' of 62.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.4% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of CNA Financial have demonstrated returns of +3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CNA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

