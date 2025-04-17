Curious about CME (CME) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CME Group (CME) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share, indicating an increase of 10.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.63 billion, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CME metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $112.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' should arrive at $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Market data and information services' should come in at $186.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees - Interest rates' will reach $429.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees - Foreign exchange' will likely reach $52.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX)' of 28.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.36 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX)' stands at 690.56 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 675 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 14.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.84 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX)' reaching 7.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.86 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX)' to come in at 1.1 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 984 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX)' at 2.8 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.41 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX)' to reach 1.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.6 million.



