Curious about Cigna (CI) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Cigna (CI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.52 per share, indicating an increase of 31.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $48.82 billion, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cigna metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' stands at $38.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare' should come in at $12.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums' will reach $10.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Other' will reach $357.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' will likely reach 83.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - Total U.S. Commercial insured' should arrive at 2,227.27 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,238 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Customers - Total' will reach 19,626.26 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,004 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - U.S. Government - Medicare Advantage' of 603.50 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 529 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Medical Customers - Medicare Part D' reaching 2,534.75 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,874 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health' at 1,530.91 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,798 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total' to reach 16,046.38 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,852 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Government' to come in at 1,966.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,354 thousand.



Over the past month, Cigna shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

