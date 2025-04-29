Curious about Cigna (CI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cigna (CI) will report quarterly earnings of $6.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $60.8 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cigna metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $255.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Premiums' will likely reach $10.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' to reach $50.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Pharmacy' at $45.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare' reaching $12.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fees and Other' will reach $3.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy' will reach $47.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' should come in at 82.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 79.9% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Customers - Total' of 18.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.18 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Medical Customers - International Health administrative services' to come in at 441.84 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 433 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - International Health insured' should arrive at 1.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.19 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Customers - U.S. Healthcare administrative services' stands at 13.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.62 million.



Over the past month, shares of Cigna have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Currently, CI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

