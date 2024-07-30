Curious about Church & Dwight (CHD) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Church & Dwight (CHD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.51 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Church & Dwight metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales' to reach $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International' to come in at $261.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Specialty Products Division' will reach $81.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products' reaching $644.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products' should come in at $524.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income before Income Taxes- Specialty Products Division' will likely reach $10.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.20 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income before Income Taxes- Consumer International' of $31.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.50 million.



Over the past month, Church & Dwight shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

