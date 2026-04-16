Curious about Chubb (CB) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Chubb (CB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 75.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.85 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Chubb metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net premiums written- North American Personal P&C Insurance' will reach $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income- Overseas General Insurance' should arrive at $307.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income- Global Reinsurance' at $86.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance' reaching $405.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Global Reinsurance - Combined ratio' will reach 80.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 95.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total P&C (Property and Casualty) - Policy acquisition cost ratio' to come in at 19.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio' of 86.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' to reach 76.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 80.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' stands at 59.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' will likely reach 83.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' should come in at 47.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47.0% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Chubb shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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