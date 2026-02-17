Curious about Chemours (CC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Chemours (CC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share, indicating a decline of 100% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.33 billion, representing a decline of 2.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Chemours metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other Segment' reaching $12.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Titanium Technologies' will reach $548.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Advanced Performance Materials' should arrive at $302.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Thermal & Specialized Solutions' stands at $447.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Titanium Technologies' to come in at $17.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Performance Materials' to reach $34.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Thermal & Specialized Solutions' will likely reach $135.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Chemours shares have witnessed a change of +31.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

The Chemours Company (CC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

