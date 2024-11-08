Curious about Chegg (CHGG) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Chegg (CHGG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, indicating a decline of 61.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $133.78 million, representing a decrease of 15.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Chegg metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Skills and Other' of $16.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription Services' should arrive at $117.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Chegg Services subscribers' to reach 4.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Chegg have experienced a change of +12.4% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHGG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

